Billy Joel is almost a decade deep into doing near-monthly shows at Madison Square Garden, hindered only by the pandemic, and he mixes up his set lists a little bit each time. This year alone, he’s paid tribute to Jeff Beck with two covers, covered Warren Zevon amid his campaign to get Zevon nominated to the Rock Hall, and last month he covered ZZ Top with Billy Gibbons.

Last night, Joel played another show at the Garden and he broke out a song he hasn’t performed live since 1981: “Los Angelenos,” which first appeared on his 1974 album Streetlife Serenade and also was on his 1981 live album Songs In The Attic. After a couples minutes of anecdotes, Joel launched into the track, prefacing it by saying: “Speaking of Los Angeles … this next song is about Los Angeles. We never do this song, we haven’t done this since the ’80s, I think, so we’ll give it a shot.”

