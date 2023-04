Last week, New York rapper Your Old Droog followed his recent single “The Groundhog” by teaming up with hall-of-fame producer Madlib on “Pronouns.” Today, Droog has come out with another single. On the new “Venture Capital,” Droog goes in over a free-floating beat from regular collaborator Sadhu Gold. This time around, his punchlines mostly revolve around the financial sector: “For VC, I ain’t talkin’ about Vince Carter.” Check it out below.