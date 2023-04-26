Crazy Town Kicked Off Nu-Metal Madness Tour After Singers’ Backstage Fight

Over the weekend, Crazy Town members Shifty Shellshock and Bobby Reeves got into a physical altercation after a show in Myrtle Beach. They were performing as part of the Nu Metal Madness 2 Tour, headlined by (hed)p.e., but they have now been kicked off that tour, as (hed)p.e. leader Jared Gomes announced in an Instagram video last night.

“I’m not passing judgement on Crazy Town or Seth or anything like that,” Gomes said, invoking Shifty Shellshock’s real name Seth Binzer. “But whatever has gone on with us we’ve always tried to come with a good rock show. Because of what’s going on with Seth and Crazy Town right now, Seth needs help. We can’t just sit by while he’s on the road battling demons to the death. He needs to get off the read and deal with that shit.”

“You’ve seen the video,” Gomes continued. “If it was just a fist fight between band members, maybe I could be the first one to kind of mediate or some shit like that. But this is a lot deeper than that. It’s a lot messier. So it’s definitely sad for us, you know? Because I consider Seth a homie, but just couldn’t keep it going. And (hed)p.e. doesn’t support the shit that’s gone on and the shit that’s been done or been said by Crazy Town.”