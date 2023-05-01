Lightning Dust – “Different War”

Rob Butterfield

New Music May 1, 2023 11:03 AM By Chris DeVille

Lightning Dust – “Different War”

Rob Butterfield

New Music May 1, 2023 11:03 AM By Chris DeVille

The new album from Lightning Dust, the musical duo of Amber Webber and Joshua Wells, doubles as a chronicle of the end of their romantic relationship. We heard Nostalgia Killer’s lead single “Run” in March, and today they’re sharing another track, “Different War.” This one’s a slow-burn ballad that gets deep into the feeling of defeat that follows a breakup, as Webber explains in this statement:

I wrote this song knowing love had died despite our best efforts to revive it. It’s a song about defeat, surrender and acceptance, comparing love to war. Josh ran with this feeling and created an atmosphere of plodding tension, slowly building to an epic orchestral crescendo, then giving way to a lonely spaciousness.

Listen below.

Nostalgia Killer is out 6/9 via Western Vinyl.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Post Malone Not On Drugs, Just A Dad Now

4 days ago 0

Ed Sheeran Testifies In Marvin Gaye Copyright Trial

6 days ago 0

Crazy Town Singers Beat Each Other Up After Rocky Myrtle Beach Show

6 days ago 0

XTC’s Andy Partridge Has A New Band Called The 3 Clubmen — Hear Their Debut Single “Aviatrix”

4 days ago 0

Watch Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Beck, & Many More Perform At Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest