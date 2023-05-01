The new album from Lightning Dust, the musical duo of Amber Webber and Joshua Wells, doubles as a chronicle of the end of their romantic relationship. We heard Nostalgia Killer’s lead single “Run” in March, and today they’re sharing another track, “Different War.” This one’s a slow-burn ballad that gets deep into the feeling of defeat that follows a breakup, as Webber explains in this statement:

I wrote this song knowing love had died despite our best efforts to revive it. It’s a song about defeat, surrender and acceptance, comparing love to war. Josh ran with this feeling and created an atmosphere of plodding tension, slowly building to an epic orchestral crescendo, then giving way to a lonely spaciousness.

Listen below.

Nostalgia Killer is out 6/9 via Western Vinyl.