Fall Out Boy Selling Vinyl Made From Their Tears

Back in the ’90s, when many of us first learned the word “emo,” there was a pervasive stereotype that people would cry at emo shows. If you ever admitted to liking a Promise Ring song or whatever, then there’s a good chance your friends would mock you relentlessly for being a crybaby. That stereotype had pretty much disappeared by the time Fall Out Boy became one of the biggest bands on the planet. But now FOB are out here selling records packaged with “real tears from the band.”

Earlier this year, Fall Out Boy released their So Much (For) Stardust album. Today, they’ve announced an edition of So Much (For) Stardust that’s pressed up on what they’re calling Crynyl — a name so bad that it makes me want to cry. The idea is that these LPs are made with band members’ tears inside the actual vinyl. They retail for $99.99, and they come with functional tissue dispensers.

Fall Out Boy only pressed up 50 of those Crynyl versions of em>So Much (For) Stardust, and they all sold out immediately, but the band says that they’ve held a few copies back. No word on what they said to make the members of Fall Out Boy cry; feel free to leave your own hypothesis in the comments section below.

https://twitter.com/falloutboy/status/1653083821699481611