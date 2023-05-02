Thus far the nervy UK art-pop band Garden Centre’s upcoming album Searching For A Stream has yielded the eccentric gems “Shock Site” and “Hall Of Fame.” Today the Max Levy-led band — whose membership overlaps with young indie greats like Porridge Radio and the Tubs — is back with one more advance single.

Driven by clean, glimmering guitars and a queasy keyboard, “Chicken” mostly moves at a leisurely pace despite Levy’s livewire vocal presence, though there’s a brief segment in the middle where the song picks up the pace. “The spinning of a CD skipping,” Levy sings. “The winning of a game of chicken.” Listen below, where you can also find a live session from an actual garden centre.

Searching For A Stream is out 5/19 on Kanine/Specialist Subject.