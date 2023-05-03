Watch The Eric Andre Show Season 6 Trailer Featuring Tinashe, Rico Nasty, Diplo, Lil Yachty, & More

News May 3, 2023 5:09 PM By Chris DeVille

The Eric Andre Show will return to Adult Swim for “sexy season six” next month. As per usual, this year’s crop of episodes includes a long list of famous guests. Among them are musical artists like Tinashe, Rico Nasty, Diplo, Lil Yachty, Lil Nas X, Waka Flocka Flame, and Cypress Hill as well as Jon Hamm, Natasha Lyonne, Raven-Simoné, Jaleel White, Daymond John, and Megan Good. Watch a typically wild and absurd trailer below.

The Eric Andre Show premieres 6/4 at midnight on Adult Swim.

