Before last night, Death Grips hadn’t played live since the 2019 Afro-Punk Festival. That’s nearly four years with no Death Grips shows. Last night, the drought ended. This summer, Death Grips will play festivals like Sick New World, Primavera Sound, and Outbreak. They’ve also just launched a full-scale North American tour, and it kicked off last night in Portland.

Death Grips didn’t perform any new music last night, though they did debut a new mix of their track “Runway H.” It’s been five years since the last proper Death Grips album, 2018’s Year Of The Snitch, and the group doesn’t seem too anxious to follow that one up. From all available evidence, though, their live show still has its urgent energy. Below, watch some fan-made videos from last night’s show and check out the setlist, via Setlist.fm.

Death Grips playing Runway Live in Portland 5/5/23 pic.twitter.com/xDewChclaU — Tony (@Hobofett360) May 5, 2023

NEW RUNWAY H MIX IS SO FUCKING GOOD I LOVE DEATH GRIPS pic.twitter.com/G3VMtblrJB — titan angel (@mydarlingsorrow) May 5, 2023

i had fun seeing death grips again 🙂 i ran into so many people i havent seen in years it was like being transported back to 2017 pic.twitter.com/UbbJxjwcsT — dika (@anthonydikaa) May 5, 2023

DEATH GRIPS. REVOLUTION HALL. 5/4. THE BEST FUCKING NIGHT OF MY LIFE. (THREAD🧵 pic.twitter.com/7BATW4H0Uw — SayoriSign (noided arc) (@SayoriSign) May 5, 2023

SETLIST:

01 “System Blower”

02 “I’ve Seen Footage”

03 “Spread Eagle Cross the Block”

04 “I Break Mirrors With My Face In The United States”

05 “Takyon (Death Yon)”

06 “Get Got”

07 “You Might Think He Loves You For Your Money But I Know What He Really Loves You For It’s Your Brand New Leopard Skin Pillbox Hat”

08 “No Love”

09 “Hustle Bones”

10 “Blackjack”

11 “BB Poison”

12 “Inanimate Sensation”

13 “Guillotine”

14 “Death Grips Is Online”

15 “Giving Bad People Good Ideas”

16 “Anne Bonny”

17 “The Fever (Aye Aye)”

18 “Have A Sad Cum BB”

19 “Up My Sleeves”

20 “Steroids Track A”

21 “Steroids Track C”

22 “Come Up And Get Me”

23 “Bubbles Buried In This Jungle”

24 “Lost Boys”

25 “Black Paint”

26 “Big House”

27 “Lock Your Doors”

28 “Runway H”

29 “Hacker”