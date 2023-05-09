In a couple weeks, Water From Your Eyes are releasing a new album, Everyone’s Crushed, and they’ve shared the unconventional bangers “Barley” and “True Life” from it already. Today, they’re sharing the album’s third single, the discordant and quietly yearning “14,” which comes with a music video directed by the group’s own Rachel Brown.

“The video came together in a little under two weeks from conception to edit. There had been another video idea that was planned by a different director, but due to unforeseen circumstances they were unable to shoot it and due to the time crunch of leaving on tour, it made the most sense to just come up with a video and direct it myself,” Brown said, elaborating:

I was largely inspired by “Meshes of the Afternoon”, “Last Year in Marienbad”, and “Spirited Away” as well as the painting “The Triumph of Baccus” by Diego Velázquez, a favorite of Nate’s. I wanted to capture the feeling of being haunted by one’s own inner turmoils and the act of letting those conflicts go. Despite the little preparation time and the fact that I was in many ways winging it, I am quite happy with what my friends and I were able to accomplish in such a short amount of time and I think it accurately encapsulates the emotions that I feel when I listen to “14”.

Everyone’s Crushed is out 5/26 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.