Spenser Granese (Compassion, Sex With A Terrorist) Had A Big Role In Barry Last Night

If you’re a fan of HBO’s Barry, which is currently airing its fourth and final season, then you might have seen a familiar face in last night’s episode. Actor and musician Spenser Granese, who performs in hardcore acts such as Compassion and Drug Church/Regional Justice Center side project Sex With A Terrorist (both are signed to Denver’s Convulse Records), starred as a new character — a diner employee called Bevel. Warning, light spoilers ahead!

Jumping eight years in the future, Barry stars Granese’s Bevel in some memorable scenes with Sarah Golderg’s Sally. That’s all we’ll say for now. As for his acting resume, Granese has also appeared in Better Call Saul, Pam & Tommy, Fear The Walking Dead, Blue Bloods, Jessica Jones, The Deuce, The Blacklist, and more.

“Everybody worked so well, making it one shot and everything,” Barry creator and star Bill Hader told the Hollywood Reporter. “That was the first day those two actors [Sarah Goldberg and Spenser Granese] worked together. [Laughs.] We did do a rehearsal, so they met at the rehearsal. But Spenser, who played Bevel, is one of the nicest guys on the planet. It was like, “Hey, this is Spenser, everybody! Alright, let’s do the scene.”