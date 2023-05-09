Late last year, art-pop masterminds Kate NV and Angel Deradoorian announced that they’d joined forces to form a duo called Decisive Pink. Next month, they’ll release their debut album Ticket To Fame. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Haffmilch Holiday,” “Destiny,” and “Ode To Boy.” Today, they’ve also shared a joyous piece of spiky weirdness called “Dopamine.”

“Dopamine” is a six-minute piece of deadpan art-funk about the emptiness of consumerism. Kate NV and Angel Deradoorian chant the names of products with arch, sarcastic glee as their music mechanistically tics away. In the video, director JJ Stratford films the two of them in theatrical makeup as they work in a warehouse full of boxes. Both musically and visually, “Dopamine” recalls some of the artiest post-punk of the late ’70s and early ’80s. Check it out below.

Ticket To Fame is out 6/9 on Fire Records. Pre-order it here.