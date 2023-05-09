Pavement Announce Four Nights At Brooklyn Steel

In 2022, Pavement went on their first tour in 12 years, which included a four-night run at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, and they ended the year with a Slanted And Enchanted musical and rumors of a movie involving the band.

Pavement have some more live dates coming up this summer, and they’ve just announced that in September they’ll be doing four nights at Brooklyn Steel. Those will run from September 11 through 14, and tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday at 10AM EDT.

Check out the band’s 2023 itinerary below.

05/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

07/07 Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live 2023

07/22 Macclesfield, UK @ Bluedot Festival

07/24 Galway, IE @ Galway International Arts Festival

07/27 Reykjavik, IS @ Harpa

07/28 Reykjavik, IS @ Harpa

07/29 Reykjavik, IS @ Harpa

09/11 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel