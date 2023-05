Mandy, Indiana’s debut album i’ve seen a way is just eight days out, and they’ve got a hell of a final teaser for us today. New single “Drag [Crashed]” — which follows “Injury Detail,” “Pinking Shears,” and “Peach Fuzz” — is dark and hard and nasty, a haunted house with a relentless techno pulse. It’s matched with a vaguely NSFW video involving lots of, uh, physical contact. Ella Margolin directs; watch below.

i’ve seen a way is out 5/19 on Fire Talk.