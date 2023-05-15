Watch Lizzo Play Herself On The Simpsons

News May 15, 2023 10:11 AM By Tom Breihan

The Simpsons: It’s still on! And famous people are still lining up to have their likenesses rendered in cartoon form! This coming Sunday, The Simpsons will air its 34th season finale, and Lizzo will be a part of it.

On Instagram last night, Lizzo said that she’d be on The Simpsons “tonight.” Lizzo actually got her weeks mixed up, which is understandable. She’ll actually be on the show next week, in an episode titled “Homer’s Adventures Through the Windshield Glass.” In a teaser that Lizzo posted on Instagram, Lizzo and Lisa Simpson play the Simpsons theme music while Bart slaps Homer in the face rhythmically. Here it is:

This follows Lizzo’s appearance alongside Jack Black on The Mandalorian. I guess you can’t fault someone for getting famous and then taking part in all the pop-culture enterprises that they like.

