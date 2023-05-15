Foo Fighters Preview Another New Song From But Here We Are

Last month, Foo Fighters announced a new album, But Here We Are, their first since the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins. They’ve shared the lead single “Rescued” from it already, and another new song will arrive on Wednesday, which the band just teased on their social media accounts. Some lyrics from the track: “I woke up and walked a million miles today/ I’ve been looking up and down for you/ All this time it stills feels just like yesterday/ That I walked a million miles with you.” Check it out below.

But Here We Are is out 6/2 via Roswell.