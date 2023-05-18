Nelly Furtado, Hot Chip, Flying Lotus, Skrillex & More Set For Portola Festival 2023

Portola Festival will return for its second year at Pier 80 in San Francisco. Running over two days, the fest will take place September 30 through October 1 and features Eric Prydz (showcasing his HOLO set, which also took place at Coachella) and Skrillex headlining.

Saturday’s artist lineup also features: Polo & Pan, FKJ, Nelly Furtado, Jai Paul, Underworld, Major Lazer, B2B, Major League DJZ, Purple Disco Machine, Dom Dolla, Hot Chip, Chrome, Tokischa, Flying Lotus, SBTRKT, DJ Koze, Jon Hopkins, Overmono, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Young Fathers, LF System, and more.

Sunday highlights include Labrinth, Thundercat, Rina Sawayama, Charlotte De Witte, the Blaze, Bonobo, Masego, Basement Jaxx, Little Dragon, Kenny Beats, Little Simz, Kavinsky, Todd Terje, Pabllo Vittar, and more.

Check out the full festival lineup below, and go to the fest’s website for ticketing details.