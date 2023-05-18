Nelly Furtado, Hot Chip, Flying Lotus, Skrillex & More Set For Portola Festival 2023

News May 17, 2023 8:11 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Nelly Furtado, Hot Chip, Flying Lotus, Skrillex & More Set For Portola Festival 2023

News May 17, 2023 8:11 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Portola Festival will return for its second year at Pier 80 in San Francisco. Running over two days, the fest will take place September 30 through October 1 and features Eric Prydz (showcasing his HOLO set, which also took place at Coachella) and Skrillex headlining.

Saturday’s artist lineup also features: Polo & Pan, FKJ, Nelly Furtado, Jai Paul, Underworld, Major Lazer, B2B, Major League DJZ, Purple Disco Machine, Dom Dolla, Hot Chip, Chrome, Tokischa, Flying Lotus, SBTRKT, DJ Koze, Jon Hopkins, Overmono, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Young Fathers, LF System, and more.

Sunday highlights include Labrinth, Thundercat, Rina Sawayama, Charlotte De Witte, the Blaze, Bonobo, Masego, Basement Jaxx, Little Dragon, Kenny Beats, Little Simz, Kavinsky, Todd Terje, Pabllo Vittar, and more.

Check out the full festival lineup below, and go to the fest’s website for ticketing details.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Eminem’s “Crack A Bottle” (Feat. Dr. Dre & 50 Cent)

3 days ago 0

The Taylor Swift Live Experience Made Me All Emotional

3 days ago 0

Riot Fest 2023 Lineup Has The Cure, Foo Fighters, Death Cab For Cutie, The Postal Service, & Much More

2 days ago 0

Lil Wayne Ends Tour Closer Early Due To Low Energy Crowd

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Flo Rida’s “Right Round” (Feat. Kesha)

19 hours ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest