Benedict Cumberbatch has been cast as Pete Seeger in James Mangold’s in-the-works Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, which stars Timothée Chalamet (who will do his own singing) in the titular role. Deadline reported the news while covering Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny‘s world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Last month, Searchlight Pictures announced they’d cast Top Gun: Maverick actress Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez. Mangold also confirmed that the film would begin production in August. “It’s such an interesting true story about such an interesting moment in the American scene,” Mangold said at a Star Wars press event in Europe in April. A Complete Unknown will chronicle Dylan’s early years in the Greenwich Village scene “with $2 in his pocket.”