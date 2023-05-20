Benedict Cumberbatch Cast As Pete Seeger In Bob Dylan Biopic

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

News May 20, 2023 12:57 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Benedict Cumberbatch Cast As Pete Seeger In Bob Dylan Biopic

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

News May 20, 2023 12:57 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Benedict Cumberbatch has been cast as Pete Seeger in James Mangold’s in-the-works Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, which stars Timothée Chalamet (who will do his own singing) in the titular role. Deadline reported the news while covering Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny‘s world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Last month, Searchlight Pictures announced they’d cast Top Gun: Maverick actress Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez. Mangold also confirmed that the film would begin production in August. “It’s such an interesting true story about such an interesting moment in the American scene,” Mangold said at a Star Wars press event in Europe in April. A Complete Unknown will chronicle Dylan’s early years in the Greenwich Village scene “with $2 in his pocket.”

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face”

2 days ago 0

Post Malone – “Mourning”

2 days ago 0

Blur – “The Narcissist”

3 days ago 0

Peter Gabriel Debuts New Songs At i/o Tour Opener, First Show In Nine Years

2 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Shares Previously Unreleased “Say Yes To Heaven” After Success As Sped-Up TikTok Sound

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest