Oxnard thrashers Dead Heat are masters of heavy breakneck riffage, and they’ve been glorious lights on the hardcore scene for the past half-decade. Two years ago, the band released their album World At War, and it absolutely ruled. This summer, they’ll follow it up with a new EP called Endless Torment. They’ve just shared the EP’s title track, and it whips ass.

“Endless Torment” is a full-on ’80s-style skate-metal ripper, with an evil cinematic opening and towering machine-gun riffs. I love the guttural “bluuuuh” on the intro, and I love the way the breakdown really pushes the track into violent-overdrive valhalla. This is some real headbanger music. Below, listen to “Endless Torment” and check out the EP’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Endless Torment”

02 “Smite Thee”

03 “Eyes Of The Real”

04 “Tears Of The Wolf”

05 “Hard Reset”

The Endless Torment EP is out 7/28 on Triple B/Tankcrimes.