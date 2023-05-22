Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was tackled to the ground while smoking in the valet area outside a hotel in Fort Lauderdale back in March while on tour with the band. At the time, he told local reporters that he intended to prosecute his attacker, 19-year-old Max Hartley. Allen injured his head upon being tackled and has since been recovering at home in Sheffield, UK. Now, ahead of Leppard’s UK and European tour kickoff tonight, he’s given his first proper interview since the incident, sitting down with Good Morning America.

Allen, who famously lost his left arm in a car accident in 1984, said he doesn’t know why Hartley attacked him and suspects it wasn’t personal. “I don’t think he knew who I was,” Allen said, “but he must have seen that I wasn’t a threat because I’ve only got one arm.” His wife, Lauren Monroe, also participated in the interview. Watch below.