Next month, Wand leader Cory Hanson is releasing a new album, Western Cum. We’ve heard three singles from it already — “Housefly,” “Twins,” and “Horsebait Sabotage” — and today he’s back with a fourth, “Ghost Ship,” a cosmic country odyssey filled with some great imagery: “The black sails of a ghost ship came hurlin’ out the fog/ Upside down moon spinning around the entrails of a dog,” Hanson sings. “The cocaine that you’re carrying is taped onto your balls/ Swinging around in the darkness, no one to hear your call.” Listen below.

Western Cumis out 6/23 via Drag City.