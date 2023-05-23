Cory Hanson – “Ghost Ship”

New Music May 23, 2023 9:55 AM By James Rettig

Cory Hanson – “Ghost Ship”

New Music May 23, 2023 9:55 AM By James Rettig

Next month, Wand leader Cory Hanson is releasing a new album, Western Cum. We’ve heard three singles from it already — “Housefly,” “Twins,” and “Horsebait Sabotage” — and today he’s back with a fourth, “Ghost Ship,” a cosmic country odyssey filled with some great imagery: “The black sails of a ghost ship came hurlin’ out the fog/ Upside down moon spinning around the entrails of a dog,” Hanson sings. “The cocaine that you’re carrying is taped onto your balls/ Swinging around in the darkness, no one to hear your call.” Listen below.

Western Cumis out 6/23 via Drag City.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Post Malone – “Mourning”

5 days ago 0

Watch Siouxsie Sioux Sing “Israel” For The First Time In A Decade At Cruel World Fest

2 days ago 0

Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese As New Drummer

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: The Black Eyed Peas’ “Boom Boom Pow”

2 days ago 0

Watch Foo Fighters’ Free Livestream Preparing Music For Concerts

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest