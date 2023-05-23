Gogol Bordello Release Ukraine Benefit Single Feat. Jello Biafra, Tre Cool, Joe Lally, & More

New Music May 23, 2023 10:26 AM By James Rettig

Gogol Bordello Release Ukraine Benefit Single Feat. Jello Biafra, Tre Cool, Joe Lally, & More

New Music May 23, 2023 10:26 AM By James Rettig

Last year, Gogol Bordello — the band led by Ukrainian-born Eugene Hütz — threw a benefit show to raise money for Ukraine. Today, they’re back with a new single, “United Strike Back,” that will help with the same cause, with all proceeds donated to Kind Deeds, a nonprofit that provides prosthetics for wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

The track features contributions from Tre Cool, Jello Biafra, Joe Lally, Roger Miret, Monte Pittman, Sasha, and Puzzled Panther. “Here, living legends of punk and hardcore who always meant so much to me, come together to show their much needed support for Ukrainian freedom fighters,” Hütz shared in a statement. ” Check it out below.

“United Strike back” is out now via Casa Gogol.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Post Malone – “Mourning”

5 days ago 0

Watch Siouxsie Sioux Sing “Israel” For The First Time In A Decade At Cruel World Fest

2 days ago 0

Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese As New Drummer

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: The Black Eyed Peas’ “Boom Boom Pow”

2 days ago 0

Watch Foo Fighters’ Free Livestream Preparing Music For Concerts

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest