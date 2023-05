This was the setlist for the first arena show of the North America Tour in Charlotte, NC at the Spectrum Center #ParamoreCharlotte

Big Man, Little Dignity and Figure 8 were played for the first time!

NEXT SHOW: 🗓️ May 25 📍 Atlanta, GA pic.twitter.com/BB6EZsVPqQ

— Paramore Tour Updates (@paramore_tour) May 24, 2023