That’s right, baby! You already know what it is! East Bay punk OGs Rancid, my favorite band in the history of planet Earth, are coming back in a week and a half with Tomorrow Never Comes, their first new album in six years. The title track? Banger! Second single “Don’t Make Me Do It“? Another banger! Now, Rancid have dropped a third single on us, and you’re never going to believe it, but it’s yet another banger!

Rancid’s latest is called “Devil In Disguise,” and it’s a muscular two-minute sprint with a big ol’ singalong chorus that might as well come from an ancient folk song. It’s a song with a message, and that message is: Don’t trust motherfuckers. It’s good advice! Motherfuckers are always out to get you! My man Tim Armstrong co-directed the video with longtime collaborator Kevin Kerslake, and it’s got that now-customary Rancid treatment: just the band playing in a practice room, filmed in black-and-white that looks like a photocopied flyer. Check it out below.

Tomorrow Never Comes is out 6/2 on Hellcat/Epitaph.