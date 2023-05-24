Taylor Swift Announces Deluxe Midnights Featuring Ice Spice And Lana Del Rey
Taylor Swift will release another deluxe edition of her blockbuster Midnights album this week. The album already spun off an expanded 3am Edition within hours of its release; now, about seven months later, Swift’s dropping Midnights (Til Dawn Edition). Whereas the 3am Edition featured a bunch of new songs, it seems the Til Dawn Edition will focus on alternate versions of existing tracks. Specifically, we’re getting extra Lana Del Rey and 100% more Ice Spice.
Yes, after crashing the top 10 with PinkPantheress and Nicki Minaj collabs, Ms. “Munch” will be making her way onto a remix of “Karma.” Don’t rule it out to become Ice Spice’s first #1 hit and Swift’s 10th. Also appearing on the new Midnights, by fan request: a newly recorded alternate version of the Lana Del Rey collab “Snow On The Beach” with extra LDR vocals. (She was kind of a non-presence on the original, yeah?) “Hits Different” will also appear on Til Dawn. Furthermore, Swift announced that she’ll be selling a tour-only CD version of Midnights at this weekend’s shows at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey featuring the previously unreleased vault track “You’re Losing Me.”
In a message on Instagram announcing their collab, Ice Spice calls Swift “the coolest person on earth.” Swift also shared a lengthy message of her own praising Ice Spice:
Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at store.taylorswift.com!
In addition to Karma Ft Ice Spice… You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach. Love u @honeymoon 🥰😆☺️
But wait there’s more… for those of you going to the East Rutherford shows – we will have a new special edition CD available ONLY on site starting at 12:30pm ET on Friday! This CD will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called “You’re Losing Me”!
Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) is out 5/26 on Republic.