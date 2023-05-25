Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie arrives in theaters on July 21, and its getting a star-studded soundtrack that features contributions from Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Haim, Tame Impala, Charli XCX, Lizzo, PinkPantheress, and many more. Dua Lipa, who also has an acting role in Barbie, is behind the soundtrack’s lead single, “Dance The Night,” which is also featured in the movie’s recently released second trailer.

“Dance The Night” was produced by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and the Picard Brothers. It’s Dua Lipa’s first solo track since she released a deluxe edition of Future Nostalgia in 2021, though since then she’s shared collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion and Calvin Harris & Young Thug.

The Barbie soundtrack is out 7/21 via Atlantic Records.