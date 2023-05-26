The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

03

Loraine James - "2003"

New album Gentle Confrontation finds acclaimed producer Loraine James reckoning with trauma from her past. At the center of the mess is her father’s death 20 years ago, chronicled in vivid, elliptical fashion on lead single “2003.” “When I was seven my dad went to Heaven, possibly,” she begins, giving us just enough detail from there to understand that the situation only got more complicated after her dad was gone. Musically, “2003” continues down the path begun on last year’s Building Something Beautiful For Me, away from the complex, jittery rhythms that informed James’ breakthrough dance tracks, toward something somber, melancholy, and oblique, but also rooted in a confessional singer-songwriter approach. Here, as James spills her guts about the bottomless hurt that engulfed her two decades ago, the backing track is shapeless and disorienting, a cloud of grief that feels impossible to escape. —Chris