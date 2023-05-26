Anklebiter are a straightedge hardcore band out of Massachusetts who play as fast, loud, and angry as you could possibly hope for. The band turned some heads with their demo last year, and today’s new EP To Live And Withstand is a frantic burst of aggression that snap your head right off. Vocalist Rachael matches her bandmates’ intensity at every turn, shouting her lungs out over the pounding carnage that mostly only slows down when Anklebiter decide to hit harder. Despite the pure sonic violence of it all, there are fleeting bursts of melodic guitar threaded throughout, like bursts of lightning within the storm — but you might not notice given how quickly and torrentially this thing blows through. Listen below.

