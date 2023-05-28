Lana Del Rey Sang Half A Dozen Songs Live For The First Time At First Show Since 2019

Lana Del Rey performed her first full show since 2019 on Saturday night, as a headliner at the MITA Festival in Brazil. She’s released three studio albums since her last performance — 2021’s Chemtrails Over The Country Club and Blue Banisters and this year’s Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — though the live debuts came primarily from her most recent album: “A&W,” “The Grants,” “Candy Necklace,” and Did You Know…‘s title track.

She also performed “Arcadia,” which LDR did on Colbert back when Blue Banisters was released, and she dipped back into her discography and performed “Flipside” from Ultraviolence for the first time. Watch some videos and check out the setlist below.

SETLIST:

“A&W” (live debut)

“Young And Beautiful”

“Bartender”

“The Grants” (live debut)

“Flipside” (live debut)

“Pretty When You Cry”

“Cherry”

“Ride”

“Born To Die”

“Blue Jeans”

“Norman Fucking Rockwell”

“Arcadia” (live debut)

“Ultraviolence”

“White Mustang”

“Candy Necklace” (live debut)

“Venice Bitch”

“Diet Mtn Dew”

“Summertime Sadness”

“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” (live debut)

“Video Games”

And she lost her vape: