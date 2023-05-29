Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are putting the NIN in Ninja Turtles. The Nine Inch Nails members and in-demand Oscar-winning composers are applying their skills to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the latest animated movie starring the heroes in a half-shell. Seth Rogen is a writer, producer, and star in the film (he’s Bebop to John Cena’s Rocksteady), which is coming Aug. 4 and also features Rose Byrne, Paul Rudd, Jackie Chan, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Ice Cube, Hannibal Buress, and more. And now we know Reznor and Ross are handling the music.

Tony Hawk of all people first revealed the news in passing on the May 1 episode of his Hawk vs Wolf podcast during an interview with photographer Sam Muller. It went by unnoticed at first, but the clip picked up steam online in recent days, and now Jeff Rowe, one of the film’s directors and writers, has confirmed the news on Twitter: “Well now that my teenage hero @tonyhawk has leaked that my music heroes are doing this I can add that the score is absolutely AMAZING. Exhilarating, terrifying, heartbreaking, full of sounds I didn’t know existed. I don’t have the vocabulary to describe it. I love it so much.” I do not usually associate the word “terrifying” with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but go off kings. Hopefully they’re remixing “Ninja Rap” for the occasion.

Below, check out Tony Hawk breaking the news, Rowe confirming it, and the Mutant Mayhem trailer — which, you’ll note, is set to A Tribe Called Quest’s “Can I Kick It.”