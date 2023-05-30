In the last couple years, Helena Deland has collaborated with Ouri as one-half of Hildegard and she teamed up with claire rousay on the one-off single “Deceiver” just a few weeks ago. Today, she’s back with a new solo track, “Spring Bug,” which along with last year’s “Swimmer” make up her first material since 2020’s debut full-length Someone New. Here’s what Deland had to say about the track:

Spring sun and spring rain make past selves sprout out of the ground. The question of whether or not to leave this town becomes the background on which they wreak havoc. But it’s like Joan Didion says, ’we are well-advised to keep on nodding terms with the people we used to be, whether we find them attractive company or not. Otherwise they turn up unannounced and surprise us, come hammering on the mind’s door at 4am on a bad night and demand to know who deserted them, who betrayed them, who is going to make amends.’ ‘Spring Bug’ is the wave of a hand trying to shoo off a noisy flying creature, and the creature is me! Thank you for listening.

