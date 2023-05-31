Bellum Mortis – “The Woeful Steel”

About a year ago our Black Market column offered a primer on the Ordo Vampyr Orientis, a shadowy collective of lo-fi metal bands with names like BAT MAGIC and BEASTIAL MAJESTY and BAD MANOR who have leaned all the way into their genre’s campy mythology and iconography. Last Halloween the black metal specialists dropped Bad Manor’s gnarly The Haunting on us. Today your favorite Ordo and mine has added another artist to the fold. A project called Bellum Mortis has emerged with a scathingly filthy black metal single called “The Woeful Steel.” It sounds like being lowered into hell against your will, and you can hear it below along with its lengthy prelude.

