New Music June 1, 2023 11:08 PM By Rachel Brodsky

New Music June 1, 2023 11:08 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Here’s a fascinating and unexpected collab: Sheffield screamers Bring Me The Horizon have surprise-released a new song, “AmEN!,” and it features Lil Uzi Vert (fresh off of his “Misery Business” duet with Paramore) and Daryl Palumbo of post-hardcore greats Glassjaw. Bring Me The Horizon also gave “AmEN!” its live debut today at their tour opener at Papp László Sportaréna in Budapest.

A barn-burning (or maybe a crucifix in this case) throat shredder of a track, “AmEN!” leans all the way into calling out extra-religious Christian hypocrisy: “I hope you have fun/ Rotting in hell!/ Swim the witch/ Slay the infidel!/ (Suck a dick heretic!)/ I hate you! & I’d like to see you/ Burn, burn, burn!” It’s quite a ride.

Listen below.

