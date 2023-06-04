Ethel Cain Shares Update After Collapsing Onstage At Sydney Opera House

News June 4, 2023 11:48 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Ethel Cain has shared a statement after collapsing onstage midway through her sold-out Saturday night show at Sydney’s Opera House. Performing as one of the headliners at Vivid Festival, Cain fell backwards less than three songs into her set, according to News.com.au. On Sunday, she shared an update via Instagram story: “Hi everyone <3 So sorry I wasn't able to finish the show last night but all this touring and traveling has finally caught up with me :/"

Cain continues: “I am feeling better today though and am excited for the show tonight! I promise I will make it up to those of you from last night whenever I can. Thank you much Sydney, love you all.” Sending all of our healing thoughts to Cain for a speedy recovery.

