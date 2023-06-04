The second episode of the second season of Queen Of The Universe premiered Friday on Paramount+, during which contestant Chloe V from Rio de Janeiro sang Radiohead’s “Creep” — by and large the band’s most well-known single. As the panel of judges gave their feedback, Vanessa Williams admitted that she did not know the song, much to fellow judge Mel B’s shock. “I wish you’d enunciated a little more, because I don’t know this song,” Williams said while Mel B fanned herself and exclaimed, “You don’t know this song?! Radiohead!”

Williams has been a good sport about it though — she’s already leaning into the moment’s meme potential on Instagram, where she posted a clip with the caption “I don’t know this song! Maybe you do?! You’ll have to tune in to find out.” Watch below.