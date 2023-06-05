Friday, an anonymous 24-year-old woman using the pseudonym Jane Roe filed a lawsuit in LA Super Court against the DJ and remixer Paul Oakenfold, for whom she worked as a personal assistant starting last October. The lawsuit — which also targeted CEO Paul Stepanek’s companies New Frequency Management and Stepanek Management and various Jane Does — alleged that Oakenfold masturbated in front of Roe on four separate occasions, including on her first day of work and another instance in which he masturbated in front of her four times. Roe says when she reported the incidents to management, she was handed a non-disclosure agreement and signed it “under duress.” She’s seeking more than $25,000 in damages.

Today Oakenfold has issued a statement denying the allegations. “It is disheartening to see these baseless accusations, which appear to be nothing more than a calculated attempt to tarnish my reputation and extort money,” Oakenfold wrote. Here’s his full statement: