In February, dream-haze Richmond outfit Keep released their fuzz-pedal-palooza sophomore album Happy In Here, the long-awaited follow-up to their 2017 debut For Your Joy. Looks like Keep won’t *ahem* keep us waiting for more new music. They’re back with a lush new self-produced song called “Sodawater,” and it comes with a video that’s shot and edited by the band’s own Will Fennessey. Check that out below.