The Canadian producer Lunice spent the past few years reviving his TNGHT project with Hudson Mohawke, but he’s preparing to release his second full-length solo album, Open, which he introduced a few weeks back with the propulsive “No Commas.” Today, Lunice is sharing another single from the album, the Zach Zoya-featuring “Last Time.”

“I met Zach Zoya through my collaboration with Miko & Yuki Dreams Again. They’re all an inspiring group of young creatives with outstanding emotional insight in their artistic expressions,” Lunice said in a statement. “I sent the beat to Zach and he immediately sent back vocals after just one take. It was one of those ‘lightning in a bottle’ moments that fascinates me to this day.”

Listen below.

Open is out 6/23.