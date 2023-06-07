Governors Ball 2023, which is set to take place this weekend, is (at least for now) “continuing as planned” despite the unhealthy air quality in New York City. New York and many Northeastern states are currently experiencing an air quality crisis due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. People are being urged to limit their exposure to the outdoor air until the situation passes.

“We’re closely monitoring the air quality with weather experts and are in close contact with city officials,” a statement from the festival reads. “At this time, the festival is continuing as planned. We are hopeful that conditions will improve in the coming days and are looking forward to a great weekend!”

Tonight’s BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! opening night concert in Prospect Park (featuring Taj Mahal, Corinne Bailey Rae, and Harlem Gospel Travelers) has already been canceled due to the poor air quality index. Governors Ball is scheduled to take place this year from June 9 to 11 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.