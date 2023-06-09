The Idol, the Weeknd and Sam Levinson’s much-discussed new HBO show starring Lily-Rose Depp is out now, for better or worse. Prior to the show’s launch, the Weeknd shared the first track from its soundtrack, “Double Fantasy,” which featured Future and was produced by Mike Dean, who also cameos on the show. Earlier in June, the Weeknd unveiled another new track from The Idol: “Popular,” which featured Madonna and Playboi Carti. Now, prior to The Idol‘s second episode, the Weeknd is sharing two more tracks: “World Class Sinner / I’m A Freak” (performed by the show’s ostensible pop-star protagonist Jocelyn aka Depp) and theme/score “The Lure.”

“I was planning on dropping the whole soundtrack for idol by the finale, but I’m too hyped…,” the singer wrote on social media. “Instead, I wanna drop new music from the show every week with each episode. I’m excited for you guys to hear what we’ve been cooking and all these incredible artists that are a part of this show… this week… Jocelyn’s pop song ‘world class sinner’ and ‘the lure’ (theme score)… episode 2 this Sunday.”

Listen to both below.

https://twitter.com/theweeknd/status/1666570281882644483

The Idol Vol. 1 soundtrack will be out 6/30.