TikToker Who Played “Buddy Holly” Riff Every Day For Three Years Joins Weezer Onstage In Madison

Back in February, Rivers Cuomo virtually duetted with a TikToker who played the “Buddy Holly” riff every day for three years. The TikToker in question is Wisconsin musician Evan Marsalli, who is in the local band Diet Lite. Last night, he got to go up on stage at Weezer’s “Indie Rock Roadtrip” tour stop in Madison to play with the band, and of course he was playing that “Buddy Holly” riff since he knows it so well.

“After 990 videos and 1 duet @dietlitemusic finally took to the stage to play Buddy Holly last night in Madison, WI!” Weezer wrote on their social media while sharing a video of the momentous event.

Check it out below.