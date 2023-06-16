Stream Guitarist Danny Paul Grody’s Gorgeous Instrumental Album Arc Of Day

In his Bandcamp bio, San Francisco guitarist Danny Paul Grody touts his admiration for “West African kora, Takoma style fingerpicking and all things minimal, repetitive & hypnotic.” I hear all that and more in his new album Arc Of Day, out today via the esteemed Three Lobed. The album’s six instrumentals are centered on Grody’s guitar work, but they use it as a launchpad to go to disparate places. It begins with sparse 12-string arpeggios on the pensive, almost ambient solo piece “Daybreak” and ends with “Slow Walk,” a 10-minute behemoth pulling from post-rock and slowcore. In between, Grody and his collaborators Rich Douthit on drums and percussion, Trevor Montgomery on bass, Chuck Johnson on pedal steel, and Jonathan Seilaff on clarinet — build out lush sonic environments that will likely appeal to fans of artists like William Tyler and Eli Winter. It’s Friday; treat yourself to something beautiful.

Arc Of Day is out now on Three Lobed.

