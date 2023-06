This past weekend, Boygenius were up in the Northeast, performing in New York City, Boston, and DC as part of the traveling Re:SET concert series. The trio also stopped by the SiriusXM studios for a live session, where they performed the requisite cover done at these things. They opted to cover “Stay Down, Man,” a track by outsider folk artist Dan Reeder. They also did The Record track “Cool About It.” Watch video of both below.