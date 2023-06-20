Donald Glover managed to survive a particularly chaotic episode of The Eric Andre Show, where he did not so much participate in an interview as an interview (of sorts) happened to him. After Glover sits down in the fuzzy chair, Andre starts spreading shaving cream on his face, sprays water on Glover, holds up a hand smeared in brown goo (“man, I just scratched my butthole”), and tries to get Glover to say “free R. Kelly” (he declined). Andre also opens up his shirt — exposing a “breast” — and milks himself, among other antics. Watch Glover — a very good sport — cringe his way through the experience below.