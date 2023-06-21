Watch Yo La Tengo Go Deeper Into Movies In The Criterion Closet

Yo La Tengo — who put out one of the best albums of 2023 so far with This Stupid World — have fulfilled every film nerd’s fantasy: They got to stop by the the Criterion Closet and pick out anything they wanted. Yes, that’s right, Yo La Tengo are going deeper into movies — not that they haven’t been plenty deep already, considering that track shares its name with a collection of Pauline Kael criticism. The trio are the latest to participate in the Criterion Collection’s long-running Closet Picks series. “This is the final closet video because we’re not leaving,” Ira Kaplan joked.

Their picks? Greg Mottola’s The Daytrippers, the complete collection documenting the Monterey International Pop Festival, Ousmane Sembene’s Black Girl, Russ Meyer’s Beyond The Valley Of The Dolls, Robert Zemeckis’ Beatlemania comedy I Wanna Hold Your Hand, Todd Haynes’ Velvet Underground documentary, Yasujiro Ozu’s Tokyo Story, Frank Tashlin’s The Girl Can’t Help It, Fritz Lang’s Ministry Of Fear, Herk Harvey’s Carnival Of Souls, and more.

Watch the video below.