It’s anniversary season for Liz Phair. This weekend, her self-titled pop crossover move turns 20, a milestone we already acknowledged with a retrospective. Today, her iconic debut album Exile In Guyville turns 30, and she’s sharing a previously unreleased outtake to celebrate.

“Miss Lucy” previously appeared in demo form on the Girly-Sound Tapes, the series of homemade recordings that preceded Guyville. But Phair tracked a studio version of the song with producer Brad Wood — ultimately chopped from the tracklist in favor of “Flower” — and somehow, despite previous efforts to excavate Phair’s archives from the era, the recording has never emerged until today. The track will not appear on Matador’s limited 2xLP purple vinyl reissue of Guyville, dropping this fall ahead of Phair’s 30th anniversary tour with Blondshell. But you can hear it below.

Below, check out “Miss Lucy” and those tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

11/07 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

11/08 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/13 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

11/14 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

11/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

11/18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

11/19 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple – Cathedral Theatre

11/21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

11/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

11/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

12/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

12/03 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

The Exile In Guyville reissue is out 10/20 on Matador.