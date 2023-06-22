Liz Phair Shares Previously Unreleased “Miss Lucy” Studio Recording For Exile In Guyville 30th Anniversary Today
It’s anniversary season for Liz Phair. This weekend, her self-titled pop crossover move turns 20, a milestone we already acknowledged with a retrospective. Today, her iconic debut album Exile In Guyville turns 30, and she’s sharing a previously unreleased outtake to celebrate.
“Miss Lucy” previously appeared in demo form on the Girly-Sound Tapes, the series of homemade recordings that preceded Guyville. But Phair tracked a studio version of the song with producer Brad Wood — ultimately chopped from the tracklist in favor of “Flower” — and somehow, despite previous efforts to excavate Phair’s archives from the era, the recording has never emerged until today. The track will not appear on Matador’s limited 2xLP purple vinyl reissue of Guyville, dropping this fall ahead of Phair’s 30th anniversary tour with Blondshell. But you can hear it below.
Below, check out “Miss Lucy” and those tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
11/07 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
11/08 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/13 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
11/14 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
11/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
11/18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
11/19 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple – Cathedral Theatre
11/21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
11/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
11/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
11/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
12/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
12/03 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
The Exile In Guyville reissue is out 10/20 on Matador.