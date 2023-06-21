Beyond Wonderland Shooting Suspect Is An Active-Duty Army Member

Over the weekend, two people died and three were injured in a Saturday night shooting at a campground on the site of the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington state. The first night of the EDM festival Beyond Wonderland was still ongoing when shots were fired around 8:30PM local time. Now, local news reports that the shooting suspect — identified as 26-year-old James M. Kelly — is an active duty member of the US Army based out of Joint Base Lewis McCord.

Kelly has been booked into the Grant County Jail and is currently being held on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of first-degree assault domestic violence.

Beyond Wonderland canceled the second day of the festival on Sunday morning. “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the local authorities and staff who acted quickly to manage the situation,” they wrote in a statement. “Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic event.”