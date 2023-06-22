Next week, Amber Bain is releasing a new album as the Japanese House, In The End It Always Does. She’s shared a bunch of singles from it so far, including “Sunshine Baby,” which featured backing vocals from the 1975’s Matty Healy, who until earlier this year was a creative director at Dirty Hit, the label that Bain is signed to.

The Japanese House recently stopped by the SiriusXM studios for a live session, and she brought Healy along for the ride. They covered Shania Twain’s “It Only Hurts When I’m Breathing” and their collab “Sunshine Baby.” Watch video of both below.