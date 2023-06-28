Earl Sweatshirt Announces Doris 10th Anniversary Show

Earl Sweatshirt’s debut studio album Doris turns 10 later this summer, and the rapper has just announced a special anniversary show that will take place in Los Angeles next month. It’ll be at The Novo on August 19, a day before the album officially turns 10. He’ll perform Doris in full for the first time ever. Domo Genesis is also on the bill, and it would not be a surprise if some of the album’s other featured guests made appearances as well.

Presale tickets will kick off on June 28, with general on-sale to follow on June 30. More details here.

Earl Sweatshirt’s most recent album was last year’s Sick!, and a couple weeks back he dropped the single “Making The Band (Danity Kane).”