Bad History Month – “Breakdown Lane”

New Music June 29, 2023 11:01 AM By James Rettig

Next week, Bad History Month are releasing the True Delusion EP, which the Philadelphia-based project introduced with “Over The Hills” a couple weeks back. Today, we’re getting another single, the fuzzy and squalling “Breakdown Lane.” “It’s about being really bummed out,” Sean Sprecher offers up. “Life has passed you by and day by day continues to leave you behind. A dry dead rose reminds you of last year’s love and good intentions gone to dust. It’s a cryin’ shame.” Check it out below.

True Delusion is out 7/7 via Julia’s War.

