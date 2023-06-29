Next week, Bad History Month are releasing the True Delusion EP, which the Philadelphia-based project introduced with “Over The Hills” a couple weeks back. Today, we’re getting another single, the fuzzy and squalling “Breakdown Lane.” “It’s about being really bummed out,” Sean Sprecher offers up. “Life has passed you by and day by day continues to leave you behind. A dry dead rose reminds you of last year’s love and good intentions gone to dust. It’s a cryin’ shame.” Check it out below.

True Delusion is out 7/7 via Julia’s War.