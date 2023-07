Later this month, Georgia is releasing a new album, Euphoric, which she produced with Rostam. Her Seeking Thrills follow-up has gotten two singles so far, “It’s Euphoric” and “Give It Up For Love,” and today we’re getting another one, the strobing and bouncy “All Night,” whose animated music video alludes to the song’s Daft Punk influence. Check it out below.

Euphoric is out 7/28 via Domino.